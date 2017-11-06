Week 10 fantasy wavier deep dive: Stash backup RBs

In the same vein, James Conner is worth owning in fantasy. The third-round rookie looks like the backup to Le'Veon Bell in Pittsburgh, and even if he's not all that good (we have no idea) he would inherit one of the most valuable roles of any backfield should something happen to Bell. Outside of Week 1, his first game coming off an offseason holdout, Bell has played at least 88 percent of the team's snaps in every game and cleared 92 percent in three of eight. Not many NFL offenses keep a back on the field at such a high rate but the Steelers have not only routinely done it with Bell but did so with DeAngelo Williams. If Conner gets a shot at that should Bell miss time, he'll be usable no matter what.