Week 10 fantasy matchups

Last week was a buyer's delight -- there were big fantasy numbers across the board. Week 10 is shaping up to be a little tougher. You've got to dig a little deeper this week to fill your starting lineup with players who have favorable matchups. We'll see if we can help out.
One thing that hasn't changed much from week to week: passing. We're on pace for twice as many 4,000-yard passers this year as we've had any other season. There never have been more than five 4,000-yard passers in one season. We're on pace to have 10 this season.
Here's a look at key fantasy matchups for Week 10: