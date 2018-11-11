Week 10 Fantasy Live Blog: Saints go marching in

Welcome to game day.
The Patriots have rookie running back Sony Michel back in the lineup, but the defending AFC champs will have to again take the field without their All-Pro tight end. Rob Gronkowski has now missed three of the team's last four games, perhaps contributing to some close games for New England. Gronk will have time to rest with the Patriots on bye next week, but his health requires close monitoring the rest of the season.
As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.
Note: All times listed in pacific.
Officially doubtful to return, Cooper Kupp's non-contact knee injury and subsequent trip to the locker room suggests a worst-case scenario. Kupp has manned the slot well during his two seasons in Los Angeles, and the Rams offense would have to shift players around -- most likely Robert Woods -- in order to cover for his absence.
Two of the Dolphins receivers left Sunday's game during the second half. Of the two, Jakeem Grant's injury appears more serious as the medical staff needed to carry him off the field. Either way, Miami's offense will suffer during their absence.
For whatever reason, the Packers haven't given Aaron Jones the lion's share of the backfield work until recently. That change paid off Sunday with Jones scoring two touchdowns and putting up over 150 yards from scrimmage. Jones might have looked like a shaky fantasy start earlier in the year, but he should finish the season strong as long as he stays healthy.
While Jordy Nelson managed to return to Sunday's game for the Raiders, Martavis Bryant will not. That leaves Nelson, Jared Cook and Dwayne harris as the top pass catchers available for Oakland the rest of the way.
The Raiders received some good news. Starting receiver Jordy Nelson has returned from a quad injury. Oakland doesn't have many weapons on offense, so even a 33-year-old wideout like Nelson makes a difference.
The Dolphins already faced a tough task at Lambeau Field this evening, and now they don't have explosive running back Kenyan Drake at their disposal. Drake left during the second quarter and is officially questionable to return. If he remains out, Frank Gore would see most of the backfield work.
2:37 p.m. - Gurley scores 17th touchdown of the season
Todd Gurley touchdown watch continues Sunday, with the All-Pro back recording his 17th TD of the season late in the first half. Gurley's current pace has him scoring around 27 by year's end, falling a little short of LaDainian Tomlinson's record of 31. Still, plenty of time remains for the Rams' star rusher to rack up the scores.
Few receivers in the NFL run better routes or possess superior body control than Keenan Allen. The veteran wideout put both on display on a toe-tapping touchdown snag to put the Chargers up by seven.
The Raiders, not a team flush with receivers, might have to finish their game against the Chargers without Jordy Nelson. The veteran wideout left during the second quarter with a quad injury and is questionable to return.
Through only one quarter of play, Packers running back Aaron Jones has amassed 123 yards from scrimmage. The second-year man has established himself as one of the most electric runners in the league, and Green Bay has finally started to recognize his value.
The Packers struck first in their tilt with the Dolphins. Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams on a quick slant for the game's first touchdown. Few players have proved more reliable in terms of getting into the end zone in recent years than Adams, who needs just two more touchdowns to reach the double-digit mark for the third consecutive season.
For the second week in a row, Aaron Rodgers does not have a brace protecting the knee he injured in the season opener. While Rodgers has said he might not fully recover until after the season, the lack of a brace for a second consecutive game suggests the knee feels stronger.
The Patriots currently trail the Titans 34-10, and they might have to attempt the comeback without one of their top receivers. Wideout Julian Edelman left Sunday's game during the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.
On the same day that Julio Jones reached a major career milestone, Larry Fitzgerald moved up in career-receiving rankings. Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for second all-time in NFL history, putting him behind just Jerry Rice.
The Patriots didn't have Rob Grownkoski today, and now they might have to finish Sunday's game without another tight end. Dwayne Allen left during the second half with a knee injury and looks questionable to return.
12:23 p.m. - Welcome back, Allen Robinson
The Bears made Allen Robinson one of the highest-paid wideouts this offseason in hopes of jumpstarting their offense. While Chicago has improved offensively, Robinson had missed the past few games with groin issues. So when the time came for his return, Robinson didn't waste any time reminding Bears fans why he deserved his big contract.
Fantasy players certainly understand Leonard Fournette's frustrations this season. The former first-round pick has missed most of the Jaguars' games with hamstring trouble. However, Fournette finally returned this week and has now reached the end zone twice. Jacksonville trails by less than a touchdown, so Fournette should see even more work as the game progresses.
The Saints have enjoyed quite the first half. Not only has Drew Brees passed Brett Favre for the second-most passing touchdowns in NFL history, but Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas have each reached the end zone, the latter two twice each. Brees won't break Peyton Manning's mark of 539 touchdown passes today, but he could do so by this time next year.
If you can read this, you might have slipped into an alternate universe. Not only have the Bills rushed with tight end Eric Ebron, but they have now scored a passing touchdown to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Stay weird, Buffalo.
11:07 a.m. - Mahomes sets franchise record for single-season passing touchdowns
With six (6!) games remaining, Patrick Mahomes now owns the Chiefs' single-season record for passing touchdowns. Mahomes set the mark on 14-yard connection with Tyreek Hill. Kansas City has a comfortable 20-7 lead as halftime approaches.
Julio Jones reached a major miletone Sunday. The All-Pro wide receiver eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach the mark. Oh, and Jones scored a touchdown, in case anyone wanted to make a joke.
10:45 a.m. - Ingram scores on perfectly blocked screen
Few things in football look as beautiful as a well-blocked screen. The Saints ran the play to perfection with Mark Ingram, who threw up the "X" in tribute to injured teammate Dez Bryant after reaching the end zone.
The Colts certainly look more inventive under Frank Reich than they have in years. The latest beneficiary, Eric Ebron, ran in a touchdown from inside the 5-yard line. Ebron's emergence as a fantasy-relevant tight end has become one of 2018's most pleasant surprises.
Matt Barkley's arrival in Buffalo didn't generate much fanfare, but the journeyman quarterback has already given the Bills offense more of a boost then his immediate predecessor. His first throw with the team went for 45 yards, a fine way to kick off the Barklera in Buffalo.
10:15 a.m. - Mahomes hits Tyreek deep
Little seems capable of stopping the Chiefs this season. MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes burned the Cardinals secondary on his first possession, finding Tyreek Hill for a 38-yard score.