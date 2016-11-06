Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Hightower backed up his strong Week 8 performance with a 23-carry, 87-yard, one-touchdown effort against the 49ers in Week 9 (with 15 receiving yards for good measure). This marks the second week in a row Hightower has received 20-plus carries. The last time Mark Ingram received back-to-back 20-plus carry workloads were Weeks 10 and 11 of the 2014 season. Now, Ingram had a big role on Sunday as well (15-158-1 rushing, 2-13-1 receiving), which speaks to the offensive shift happening for the Saints, as well as a matchup against a historically bad 49ers run defense. In Weeks 1-7, the team only ran on 42 percent of their offensive plays, while that number jumped to 50 percent in Weeks 8 and 9. New Orleans has been trying to control the clock more to keep their shaky defense off the field, and it has worked. They've won both games while out-possessing their opponents by over 30 minutes. All of this means both Hightower and Ingram will have fantasy value moving forward as part of a new (sigh) committee backfield. Scoop up Hightower while you can. FAAB suggestion: 15 percent.