Week 10 fantasy decisions: Greg Olsen or Tyler Eifert?

Palmer, who is on pace for 40 touchdown passes and over 4,700 pass yards this season is tied for the second most touchdown passes (20) in the NFL right now with Tom Brady. He also has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in five of eight games this season. Historically though, Palmer has struggled in his three career games against the Seahawks, tossing more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (three) in those contests. So on paper, it doesn't look good for Palmer this week. But it's hard to argue against his arsenal of pass-catchers which includes Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown and Michael Floyd. You'd have to think one of them will be able to find some space to produce amongst the Seahawks secondary, although Seattle has allowed just one receiving score to a wide receiver all season.