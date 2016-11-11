Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Patriots take on Seahawks

It's shocking to think that the heretofore ground-and-pound Seattle Seahawks are on pace to be the worst rushing offense in franchise history (since 1976), owning a franchise-low 23.5 carries per game, 75.4 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. With Christine Michael getting stymied, expect to see more of C.J. Prosise this week against the 15th ranked Patriots run defense, where New England has been most vulnerable. The Seahawks have put the ball in Russell Wilson's hands. When healthy, the magician has been wonderful. When he's been gimpy, the Seahawks offense has stalled. One of the criticisms of Jamie Collins pre-trade was his tendency to get burned in coverage at times -- see playoffs versus Denver. After the trade, it will be intriguing to see how Bill Belichick decides to handle Jimmy Graham. The Seattle tight end was unguardable last week.