Week 10 Cheat Sheet

Jimmy Graham has returned to form the last few weeks after a shoulder injury. When he is causing havoc across the middle and in intermediate routes, it opens up the entire Saints offense and brings the big plays back into play for Drew Brees. How the 49ers plan to match up against Graham will be interesting to watch. Coverage would have been simpler if Patrick Willis -- one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL -- was playing. With Willis out, Vic Fangio will have to get creative. Rookie Chris Borland is a stud against the run but can get lost in coverage and will struggle with Graham in space. Expect Antoine Bethea's name to be heard from a lot, especially when Graham is targeted. If the 49ers can restrict Graham, it could short-circuit a Saints offense that has been on a roll.