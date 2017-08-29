Week 1 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The Falcons defense may have started 2016 off slowly and disappeared (along with a 28-3 lead) in the Super Bowl, but this unit could be ready to make some fantasy noise in 2017, starting right away in Week 1 against the lowly Chicago Bears. Atlanta bolstered its pass rush this year by selecting Takkarist McKinley in the first round of the NFL draft and signing Dontari Poe in free agency. They'll make life easier for the NFL's reigning sack leader, Vic Beasley, who broke out in his second year with 15.5 quarterback takedowns. The Falcons managed two-plus sacks in nine of their 10 final games last year without McKinley and Poe, so big things could be on the horizon for this pass rush. Also working in favor of the Falcons will be the return of Desmond Trufant, a top-notch cover corner who missed seven games last year after tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 9. This defense is now loaded with playmakers and guided by Dan Quinn, one of the NFL's best defensive minds, and set to square off against a talent-deficient Bears offense. While Jordan Howard is back to shoulder the load for the Bears in the backfield, the passing attack carries HUGE question marks after Cameron Meredith, the presumed No. 1 wide receiver, suffered a ghastly, season-ending knee injury in the third preseason game. Now Mike Glennon will have to rely on Kendall Wright, Kevin White, and Victor Cruz as his top pass-catching options. That's not an overly inspiring group, and one the Falcons should be able to corral for much of the game. The Falcons offense also remains one of the best in the league and should get out to an early, sizeable lead over the Bears. That'll put Glennon and co. into a pass-heavy game script, setting up more opportunities for sacks, interceptions, and most importantly fantasy points.