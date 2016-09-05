Week 1 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The strategy of streaming defenses in fantasy gains popularity with each passing year, and for good reason. Fantasy defenses are among the most volatile producers in the game, which makes investing anything other than a final-round pick in one a rather foolish endeavor in fantasy drafts. Both the Dolphins and Bills were drafted as top-10 fantasy defenses in 2015 across multiple sites, and they finished 25th and 20th, respectively. This is a small sample, but it helps give credence to the idea that taking a low-cost, low-risk approach to the position is a better way to construct your weekly lineup. This is where streaming comes into play. For those new to the practice, it involves adding and dropping a defense each week to roster one with an advantageous matchup to exploit. Rather than plugging and playing an "elite" defense you drafted early, you mine similar production from less-inspiring squads in favorable situations.