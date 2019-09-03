Week 1 Waiver Wire for the 2019 season

Obvious adds: Devin Singletary, Justice Hill, Justin Jackson, Anthony Miller - Singletary should have been drafted in every league even before the Bills cut LeSean McCoy, but make sure he's not out there on your league wire before you go any further down this column... Hill and Jackson are the highest upside fantasy RB4 stashes out there and both have low-end standalone FLEX value in Week 1. Jackson is somehow still available in over 70 percent of NFL.com leagues... Miller is a super sneaky WR4 PPR play to open the year. Trey Burton (groin) is less than 100 percent and may not be ready to play on Thursday night against Green Bay. Miller will operate as Chicago's primary slot wideout and it's notable that Trubisky was far better targeting his slot wideouts (9.1 YPA; 103.7 rating; 68 percent completions) than his receivers split out wide (7.0 YPA; 82.4 rating; 62 percent completions) in 2018.