Week 1 picks: Lions-Bucs toughest game to call

Like the Steelers' offense, this Falcons group figures to become a more attack-oriented contingent. If Atlanta can handle Julius Peppers, Matt Ryan will riddle the Chicago secondary.
Colt McCoy's big preseason was no fluke and the Browns are headed in the right direction. And the Bengals will make them look like they're farther along than they actually are.
It's now or never for Gary Kubiak and the Texans. A smallish Colts defensive front will start making the adjustment to playing without big leads in this one. And it won't be easy.
Maybe Luke McCown shocks the world Sunday. I'm just not willing to be the one who says it. Both clubs are strong in the trenches, and neither likes the other very much, so this figures to be a street fight.
The Bills are going to be better offensively than a lot of people realize. At least this week, with Matt Cassel nursing sore ribs and Tony Moeaki gone, K.C. can't keep up.
A scout told me how evident Sam Bradford's swift adjustment to Josh McDaniels' system was in the preseason. And Steve Spagnuolo's defense is coming along, too.
Among the most interesting games on the slate. These two could be the NFC elite in the middle of the decade. Give me the home team in a tough one to pick.
The Panthers were still looking for corner help over the weekend. Not a good sign when Larry Fitzgerald is the opponent. It'll be a rough cross-country trip home for Cam Newton.
The Chargers were prolific offensively without Vincent Jackson for most of last year. Now, they have Jackson full-time, and a more seasoned Ryan Mathews. They'll put on a show Sunday.
Not much in the way of style points here. Jim Harbaugh's preached toughness to his team, and they'll gut this one out at home.
The Redskins might get better over the year, but it's going to be slow-going early with a totally reworked roster.
Denver has a lot of work to do, and it'll show in the final game of Week 1. Hue Jackson's team shows its toughness here, running right through the home team.
Football returns with a thriller, and Mason Crosby kicks the winner at the end. I've got New Orleans winning the Super Bowl, but they'll have a hard time knocking off the champs on opening night at Lambeau.