Week 1 Packers at Eagles game to be re-aired Wednesday

Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new "Field Pass" block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM ET. "Field Pass" takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 PM ET is Sound FX featuring a "best of" theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.