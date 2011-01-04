Week 1 Packers at Eagles game to be re-aired Wednesday

NFL Network's Wednesday night "Field Pass" schedule

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 PM ET NFL Replay: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to tight end Donald Lee in the fourth quarter as the Packers clinched a playoff berth with a 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears.

9:15 PM ET NFL Replay: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (From Week 1 -- Sept. 12, 2010)

In preparation for Sunday's Wild Card game, there is a special replay of the Week 1 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game, Philadelphia quarterback Michael Vick replaced the injured Kevin Kolb at halftime to throw for 175 yards and rush for 103 yards, but he could not lead the Eagles to victory in a 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

10:30 PM ET Sound FX: Week 17

A compilation of the best sights and sounds from around the league from Week 17 of the NFL season.

NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.

Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new "Field Pass" block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM ET. "Field Pass" takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 PM ET is Sound FX featuring a "best of" theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.

Special Wild Card Edition of *NFL GameDay Morning on Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon ET and Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9:00 AM ET**

NFL GameDay Morning airs twice this weekend, providing the most comprehensive coverage of the Wild Card weekend of the playoffs. Host Rich Eisen joins Steve Mariucci,Marshall Faulk,Michael Irvin and Warren Sapp provide you all of the information you need, beginning on Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon ET.  The crew previews the two Wild Card matchups on Saturday -- Saints-Seahawks and Jets-Colts -- as well as the two remaining games on Sunday.

On Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9:00 AM ET, the NFL GameDay Morning crew recaps the previous day's action and previews Ravens-Chiefs and Packers-Eagles, as well as looks ahead to the Divisional games next week.

