Week 1 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

- WHERE: Lumen Field
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Broncos
- WR Jalen Virgil
- OL Billy Turner
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
- ILB Josey Jewell
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell
Seahawks
- RB Kenneth Walker III
- OG Damien Lewis
- DT Myles Adams
- CB Artie Burns
- CB Isaiah Dunn
- LS Tyler Ott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Patriots received good news on quarterback Mac Jones. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during the season-opening loss to the Dolphins.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 win possibly came with a heavy price. The team is currently awaiting word of the severity of injuries to stars T.J. Watt and Najee Harris.
The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's victory over the Cowboys and will miss some time.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Following another blown fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith once again pushed back about the perception of his team.
Tyreek Hill is among several Dolphins players that loved Mike McDaniel's aggressiveness that led to a win over the Patriots in the rookie head coach's debut.
Facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield with 26 seconds remaining in overtime, Lovie Smith elected to punt the ball instead of playing for the win. The Texans coach said his tired defense was the main reason for the decision.
