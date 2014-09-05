Week 1 matchups loaded with fantasy potential

Published: Sep 05, 2014 at 09:10 AM

The weekend is upon us, but when it's fantasy football season who really cares about Friday night and Saturday? It's all about that Sunday, boss.

Before Week 1 truly gets rolling on Sunday, we take a look at a couple of matchups overflowing with fantasy potential. The San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts at the Denver Broncos are both games that are loaded with fantasy players who are sure to stuff the stat sheets and most of them should be locked into your starting lineups. Educate yourself below!

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract with pending free-agent tight end Ian Thomas on Friday, plus other news and notes from the NFL.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW