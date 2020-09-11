Week 1 injury report for first Sunday of 2020 NFL season

Our first Sunday with a full slate of NFL football in 2020 is finally here.
Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 13 games.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Cardinals: OUT: T Josh Jones (ankle)
49ers: OUT: WR Deebo Samuel (foot), CB Jason Verrett (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), C Ben Garland (ankle)
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Bears: QUESTIONABLE: T Germain Ifedi (triceps), LB Khalil Mack (knee), RB David Montgomery (groin), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), CB Buster Skrine (finger), T Jason Spriggs (knee), WR Javon Wims (achilles); DOUBTFUL: DE Robert Quinn (ankle)
Lions: OUT: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (hamstring), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin), CB Jeff Okudah (hamstring), LB Julian Okwara (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (groin); DOUBTFUL: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring)
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Browns: OUT: T Christopher Hubbard (ankle), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), LB Mack Wilson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring), C J.C. Tretter (knee)
Ravens: OUT: RB Justice Hill (thigh), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (finger); QUESTIONABLE: G Tyre Phillips (ankle)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Packers: OUT: LB Randy Ramsey (groin); QUESTIONABLE: S Raven Greene (quadricep); DOUBTFUL: DE Montravius Adams (toe), G Billy Turner (knee)
Vikings: No players listed
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Colts: OUT: S Julian Blackmon (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Matthew Adams (ankle)
Jaguars: OUT: TE Tyler Davis (knee)
Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers
Raiders: No players listed
Panthers: OUT: G Dennis Daley (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (hamstring), DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring)
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals
Chargers: OUT: C Mike Pouncey (hip); QUESTIONABLE: T Bryan Bulaga (hamstring), TE Virgil Green (quadricep), G Trai Turner (knee), WR Mike Williams (shoulder)
Bengals: OUT: DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), S Shawn Williams (calf); DOUBTFUL: CB LeShaun Sims (not injury related)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Dolphins: DOUBTFUL: S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral)
*Miami did not practice on Friday. Designation is an estimation.
Patriots: OUT: T Yodny Cajuste (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (foot), TE Dalton Keene (neck), LB Cassh Maluia (knee), DE Chase Winovich (shoulder)
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Jets: OUT: QB Joe Flacco (neck), WR Denzel Mims (hamstrings), RB La'Mical Perine (ankle), LB Avery Williamson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: G Alex Lewis (shoulder), S Marcus Maye (calf, ankle)
Bills: OUT: CB Josh Norman (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (hamstring)
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
Eagles: OUT: DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DE Derek Barnett (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)
Football Team: OUT: LB Thomas Davis (calf); QUESTIONABLE: T Saahdiq Charles (calf); DOUBTFUL: CB Kendall Fuller (knee)
*Washington did not practice on Friday. Designations are an estimation.
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
Seahawks: OUT: T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral); QUESTIONABLE: WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)
Falcons: OUT: DE Charles Harris (ankle), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Bucs: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Evans (hamstring)
Saints: OUT: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), C Cesar Ruiz (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB P.J. Williams (hamstring)
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday night)
Cowboys: OUT: CB Jourdan Lewis (ankle)
*Dallas did not practice on Friday. Designation is an estimation.
Rams: No players listed