Around the NFL

Week 1 injury report for first Sunday of 2020 NFL season

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 06:32 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Our first Sunday with a full slate of NFL football in 2020 is finally here.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 13 games.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals: OUT: T Josh Jones (ankle)

49ers: OUT: WR Deebo Samuel (foot), CB Jason Verrett (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), C Ben Garland (ankle)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Bears: QUESTIONABLE: T Germain Ifedi (triceps), LB Khalil Mack (knee), RB David Montgomery (groin), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), CB Buster Skrine (finger), T Jason Spriggs (knee), WR Javon Wims (achilles); DOUBTFUL: DE Robert Quinn (ankle)

Lions: OUT: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (hamstring), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin), CB Jeff Okudah (hamstring), LB Julian Okwara (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (groin); DOUBTFUL: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Browns: OUT: T Christopher Hubbard (ankle), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), LB Mack Wilson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring), C J.C. Tretter (knee)

Ravens: OUT: RB Justice Hill (thigh), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (finger); QUESTIONABLE: G Tyre Phillips (ankle)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Packers: OUT: LB Randy Ramsey (groin); QUESTIONABLE: S Raven Greene (quadricep); DOUBTFUL: DE Montravius Adams (toe), G Billy Turner (knee)

Vikings: No players listed

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts: OUT: S Julian Blackmon (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Matthew Adams (ankle)

Jaguars: OUT: TE Tyler Davis (knee)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Raiders: No players listed

Panthers: OUT: G Dennis Daley (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (hamstring), DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Chargers: OUT: C Mike Pouncey (hip); QUESTIONABLE: T Bryan Bulaga (hamstring), TE Virgil Green (quadricep), G Trai Turner (knee), WR Mike Williams (shoulder)

Bengals: OUT: DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), S Shawn Williams (calf); DOUBTFUL: CB LeShaun Sims (not injury related)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Dolphins: DOUBTFUL: S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral)

*Miami did not practice on Friday. Designation is an estimation.

Patriots: OUT: T Yodny Cajuste (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (foot), TE Dalton Keene (neck), LB Cassh Maluia (knee), DE Chase Winovich (shoulder)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Jets: OUT: QB Joe Flacco (neck), WR Denzel Mims (hamstrings), RB La'Mical Perine (ankle), LB Avery Williamson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: G Alex Lewis (shoulder), S Marcus Maye (calf, ankle)

Bills: OUT: CB Josh Norman (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (hamstring)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Eagles: OUT: DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DE Derek Barnett (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)

Football Team: OUT: LB Thomas Davis (calf); QUESTIONABLE: T Saahdiq Charles (calf); DOUBTFUL: CB Kendall Fuller (knee)

*Washington did not practice on Friday. Designations are an estimation.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Seahawks: OUT: T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral); QUESTIONABLE: WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)

Falcons: OUT: DE Charles Harris (ankle), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Bucs: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

Saints: OUT: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), C Cesar Ruiz (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB P.J. Williams (hamstring)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday night)

Cowboys: OUT: CB Jourdan Lewis (ankle)

*Dallas did not practice on Friday. Designation is an estimation.

Rams: No players listed

Related Content

This Feb. 2, 2020 photo shows San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) during the Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla. Samuel is undergoing surgery Thursday, June 18, 2020 after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Deebo Samuel (foot) will not play vs. Cardinals Sunday

The 49ers will be without their star wideout on Sunday. Deebo Samuel has been ruled out against the Cardinals.
Falcons name late civil rights icon John Lewis honorary captain for Week 1
news

Falcons name late civil rights icon John Lewis honorary captain for Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons will name the late activist and former Congressman John Lewis as an honorary captain for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Dan Quinn announced Friday.
Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Bears
news

Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Bears

Detroit will likely be without top target Kenny Golladay in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Kevin Stefanski announces he will call plays for Browns

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski finally announced that he will call plays for the the offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Saints

The status of Mike Evans for Sunday's star-studded Buccaneers-Saints bout could come down to the wire. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Evans is likely a game-time decision for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff due to a hamstring injury. 
Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' season-opening game
news

Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' season-opening game

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that the family of George Floyd will be present at U.S. Bank Stadium for the team's regular-season opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) drops into coverage during] Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs hope to know soon whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season, but they are confident they'll be fine either way with Ward. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will undergo surgery on his broken hand, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore at the bench area during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Patriots give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5M raise for 2020

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is getting a pay raise for 2020. Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots agreed to give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this year, bumping his 2020 salary from $10.5 million to $15.5 million.
The ceremonial 9-11 flag is displayed during the national anthem before an NFL football game of the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants, Monday, October 25, 2010 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space
news

Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space

The Cowboys are signing DeMarcus Lawrence to a one-year voidable extension to create more salary-cap space, Tom Pelissero reports.
Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl
news

Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl

Over the past several, the questions about retirement have swirled around future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The one surefire way to know whether Fitz will retire? The Cards winning the Super Bowl. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL