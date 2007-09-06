Week 1 fantasy matchups

This matchup features the worst rushing offense in the league last season (Lions) against one of the worst offenses in the history of the NFL (Raiders). Detroit moves the ball through the air as it was seventh in the league in passing at 238.8 yards per game. However, the Raiders ranked No. 1 in the NFL against the pass last season, giving up just 150.8 yards per game. While this is an impressive total, upon further inspection, the stats are a little misleading. The Raiders ranked fourth in yards-per-completion allowed at 10.7, but were 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed. Furthermore, the Raiders were usually behind because of their offense, and teams controlled the clock by running the ball. Lions quarterback John Kitna's value is on the rise in this matchup, as he was very productive against Top-10 pass defenses last season. In three games, Kitna averaged 270 yards per game and 1.3 touchdowns. The one negative was that he averaged 1.3 interceptions, as well. Kitna's favorite deep threat, Roy Williams was great against these same defenses. In his three games, Williams averaged 142 yards per game with one touchdown. This game also pits the two teams that were sacked the most by opposing defenses last season. The Raiders led the league giving up 72 sacks while the Lions were second giving up 63 sacks.