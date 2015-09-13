Week 1 fantasy football recap

Well, hello Marcus Mariota! The second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had four touchdown passes and 175 yards by halftime, and looks like he could have fringe QB1-upside in the coming weeks. Bishop Sankey, the starting running back by default, looked solid and found the end zone twice. Terrance West saw some run as well (especially near the goal line), but the favorite for the most touches appears to be Sankey moving forward. Kendall Wright appears to be the top wide receiver in this offense once again, and flashed his speed and shiftiest on a long touchdown catch and run. Winston on the other hand, struggled. He took several sacks and made two poor interceptions (though he could have had more). He did get two touchdowns in garbage time (and was without top wide receiver Mike Evans), but is someone to avoid in fantasy for now. Martin looked good once again, but suffered as a result of the game script shifting away from the run early when the team got behind big in a hurry. He'll be fine season-long, have faith. The big surprise was Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who made some splashy plays as the Titans went into auto-pilot mode up by 30ish points. Winston did target him seven times though, so if ASJ is on your waiver-wire you might want to scoop him up for some tight end depth.