Week 1 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

Carson Wentz has a newly revamped wide receiving corps to attack the Washington secondary with, and he may need it after posting 7.4 and 13.1 fantasy points in his two bouts with the division rival last year. Wentz improved in his second match with Washington, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 314 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The yardage should be there for Wentz, as Washington allowed the seventh most passing yards per game in 2016 (274), but scores could be harder to come by as the team tied for the eighth lowest passing touchdown rate among NFL defenses (3.7). Wentz averaged just 5.3 air yards per completion, tied for fifth-lowest in the league, but that should change with the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Wentz lacked a receiver of Jeffery's caliber last year, and the duo looked to be in-sync in the preseason, though many assume lockdown corner Josh Norman will shadow Jeffery in this one. Wentz has only targeted Norman once in their two meetings (it was incomplete), while Jeffery managed four catches for 78 yards on nine targets when Norman was covering him last year. This isn't to say you should sit Jeffery, he just might not be a locked in WR1 this week. If you're starting Torrey Smith in a deeper league, it's in the hopes he connects with Wentz on a deep touchdown pass. Matt Harmon highlighted Smith as a sleeper waiver add this week, as he could find space to roam if Norman spends most of his time shadowing Jeffery. Speaking of space to roam, if Zach Ertz wants to bust the "only performs in December" narrative he's built up, he'll have a great chance in Week 1. Per ProFootballReference, no team allowed more receptions (114) or yards per game (74) to tight ends than Washington last year, and the team will be without strong safety Su'a Cravens, who could be retiring from the league at age 22. Ertz feels like the safest play in this passing attack. As for the ground game, the Redskins allowed 4.52 yards per carry and 16 scores to backs last year. Head coach Doug Pederson has hinted that the team will deploy a committee backfield, muddying the outlook for LeGarrette Blount. He could be flexed, however, given his prowess near the goal line (scored on 16 of 33 attempts inside the 5-yard line since 2015) and the Eagles' tendency to run near the end zone (third-highest percentage of run plays inside opponents' 10-yard line in 2016). Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood are better left on the bench this week until we get a clearer picture of the workload split here.