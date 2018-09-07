Week 1 fantasy football matchups preview

If you are paying attention to this game, you are either a fan of one of the two teams or have invested way too much fantasy capital in either of these rosters. This game is filled with question marks and possible headaches. The Titans could be a sleeper offense if Marcus Mariota finally has the long-awaited breakout. The Derrick Henry-Dion Lewis daily double could cause consternation all season long. Delanie Walker is the most certain option for this team. Someone needs to explain to me why I should have any real faith in the Dolphins offense. We'll also get an answer to how Adam Gase is going to deploy the duo of Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. Some fantasy managers could end up disappointed.