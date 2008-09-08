Week 1 epilogue: Favre, rookie QBs and thoughts on the coin toss

Jim Plunkett and Archie Manning were the last two rookie quarterbacks to do that in their debut back in 1971. Of course, that's a double-edged sword -- Manning never went to the playoffs and Plunkett failed as the Patriots QB before finding success with the Raiders. The point is that everyone must avoid raising expectations to unrealistic levels because of the Week 1 wins. Both young signal callers benefited from very good run games and opponents that didn't play very well. The important thing after one week is that there is no turning back now for either QB, and the Falcons and Ravens might as well just keep starting their young passers. They will have bumps in the road, but the future looks bright for now.