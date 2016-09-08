Week 1 cornerback rankings: Darrelle Revis reigns supreme

Every blue moon, there is a rookie corner who plays like a veteran. In 2015, Peters was targeted 134 times (at least 30 more than any other player on this list), and only 46 percent of those targets resulted in completions. There is the saying, "See ball, get ball," and Peters has the confidence to actually do that. It's a rare quality, because the player has to have the confidence that if he messes up, it's his fault. He is gambling and putting all the chips on himself, and so far, it's been a good bet for this Chiefs star. Peters, who has great anticipation, jumped a lot of routes last year and tied for the league lead with eight INTs -- one of the big reasons he was named the 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year.