Week 1 best value fantasy matchups to target

Everyone remembers Markus Wheaton's wild outlier game of nine catches for 201 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 12 last year. He lined up in the slot on 83 percent of his snaps in that game, and recorded eight of his nine catches, 192 of his 201 yards and the scoring reception from the slot. Similarly, Randall Cobb struggled last season with Jordy Nelson out of the lineup, but he recorded seven receptions and 97 yards on 10 targets from the slot against Seattle in Week 2 of 2015. Larry Fitzgerald went for 81 yards on five catches out of the slot in his Week 10 faceoff with his division rival and tallied up just 49 yards on his five other catches on the outside. Even the Ravens lowly pass-catching trio of Kamar Aiken, Jeremy Butler and Daniel Brown amassed 103 yards on nine catches out of the slot despite Baltimore getting blown out at home by the Seahawks in Week 14.