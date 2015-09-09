Week 1 Audibles: Matthews gets edge over Adams

The clear winner here is Aaron Rodgers for several reasons. His matchup is against a Chicago Bears secondary that the Packers' signal-caller shredded to the tune of 315 yards and six touchdowns in their most recent meeting. Yes, Green Bay is without Jordy Nelson but Randall Cobb and Davante Adams have more than enough talent to pick up the slack. Brady's receiving corps, save for tight end Rob Gronkowski, is banged up with Brandon LaFell is on the PUP list and Julian Edelman had limited playing time in the preseason. So from a fantasy standpoint, Rodgers has the upper hand in this comparison.