Week 1 Audibles: Matthews gets edge over Adams

Football is finally back! That means so are tough fantasy football lineup decisions. If you find yourself scratching your head over who to start this week, look no further than the SAP Player Comparison Tool. You can combine any two players and see who has the edge any given week. So without further ado, let's get into some of Week 1's lineup conundrums.
The clear winner here is Aaron Rodgers for several reasons. His matchup is against a Chicago Bears secondary that the Packers' signal-caller shredded to the tune of 315 yards and six touchdowns in their most recent meeting. Yes, Green Bay is without Jordy Nelson but Randall Cobb and Davante Adams have more than enough talent to pick up the slack. Brady's receiving corps, save for tight end Rob Gronkowski, is banged up with Brandon LaFell is on the PUP list and Julian Edelman had limited playing time in the preseason. So from a fantasy standpoint, Rodgers has the upper hand in this comparison.
This one is almost split right down the middle between Jordan Matthews and Davante Adams. Both are sophomore receivers in high-octane offenses. The tool gives Matthews the edge because he's Philadelphia's WR1 while Adams is Green Bay's WR2 behind Randall Cobb with Jordy Nelson on the shelf. Both receivers are matched up against weak defenses as well, but if you're making a decision on who to start and who to bench, side with Matthews based on his projected role as the number one target in his team's passing attack.
The Bucs' running back wins this one by a landslide. Martin has a great matchup and is much more proven than Murray. Also, Murray may only play on two downs, with Roy Helu lurking as the third-down back in Oakland. Add to it that Martin's matchup against the Titans soft run defense is much more desirable than Murray's in the Bengals defense, and the decision is pretty clear. Lock Martin in for Week 1.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Hit him up on Twitter **@m_franciscovich** fantasy advice all season long.