NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

Published: Oct 07, 2020 at 09:11 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to add a veteran presence to their defensive line.

The team intends to sign defensive tackle Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to their practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per source. However, with the process for adding free agents currently in flux the timeframe for this move is unclear at this point, according to Garafolo.

The Seahawks' defense currently ranks dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (476.8). The team has especially struggled against the pass, allowing 401 yards per game, which also ranks 32nd, and their six total sacks through four games this season highlights their struggle.

Harrison, 31, has been a lingering free agent all offseason who brings a rare three-technique skillset. The eight-year veteran recorded 49 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles in 15 games for the Detroit Lions last season.

Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • The Cleveland Browns have designated tight end David Njoku for return from injured reserve and signed wideout Taywan Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad. Njoku suffered a knee injury during the season opener at Baltimore. He is eligible to return to practice and the team has three weeks to activate him from injured reserve.
  • Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ will play Sunday against the Jets, while safeties ﻿Jalen Thompson﻿ and ﻿Chris Banjo﻿ remain day to day. Baker missed Week 4 after having thumb surgery.

Related Content

news

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney asked about joining Deshaun Watson in Houston: 'Next question'

The speculation on who will be the next Texans coach has already begun. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be interested in joining his former QB Deshaun Watson in Houston.
news

Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can get Bengals to the next level

The last Heisman Trophy winner to don No. 9 for the Cincinnati Bengals thinks ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is the right man to lead them back to prominence. 
news

Washington benches Dwayne Haskins, names Kyle Allen starting QB vs. Rams

The Washington Football Team is making a QB change. ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ will get the start vs. the Los Angeles Rams, while former starter ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ goes to the bench.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Browns DE Myles Garrett among NFL Players of the Week

Tom Brady nabbed his first NFC weekly award, while Myles Garrett's big Sunday earned him honors as well. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week went to a non-quarterback for the first time this season. 
news

Two Titans players test positive for COVID-19; return to facility on hold

Tennessee's return to the facility, and perhaps to game action, is on hold. Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL sends out revised, more stringent COVID-19 protocols 

The NFL sent out its new and stricter COVID-19 protocols to all 32 clubs on Tuesday in a memo, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL teams now allowed max of 5 players per week for tryouts

The league has notified teams that going forward, they can bring in a maximum of five players per week for tryouts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Bill Belichick on Pats' Week 5 QB: 'We'll see how it goes'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was mum on the possibility on Cam Newton making a return in Week 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Raiders place DL Maurice Hurst on reserve/COVID-19 list

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on past criticism: 'Down years for me are career years' for other QBs

When asked about past criticism, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his down years are career years for other QBs in the league.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL