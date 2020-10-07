Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to add a veteran presence to their defensive line.

The team intends to sign defensive tackle Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to their practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per source. However, with the process for adding free agents currently in flux the timeframe for this move is unclear at this point, according to Garafolo.

The Seahawks' defense currently ranks dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (476.8). The team has especially struggled against the pass, allowing 401 yards per game, which also ranks 32nd, and their six total sacks through four games this season highlights their struggle.

Harrison, 31, has been a lingering free agent all offseason who brings a rare three-technique skillset. The eight-year veteran recorded 49 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles in 15 games for the Detroit Lions last season.

