Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

A day after coach Ron Rivera entertained the idea of rotating quarterbacks in Saturday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, the Washington Football Team took steps toward making it a reality.

With Alex Smith limited by his calf strain, Washington gave backup Taylor Heinicke first-team reps on Wednesday.

"It looked like he threw the ball well," Rivera said of Smith after practice.

Smith, who injured the calf against the 49ers in Week 14 and missed Weeks 15-16, returned in the season finale to lead Washington to a division-winning victory over the Eagles. The 36-year-old's movement was limited throughout the contest, which contributed to his up-and-down performance.

"Tomorrow is going to be a telling day," Smith said in regards to the status of his injury.

Heinicke played in relief of Dwayne Haskins in the Week 16 loss to Carolina and fared well in limited action. The 27-year-old joined Washington's practice squad on Dec. 8; since going undrafted in 2015, Heinicke has had short stints with four NFL teams, including the Panthers in 2018, and in the XFL last year.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) were also limited in practice.