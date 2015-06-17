Around the NFL

Weddle: It's clear I'm not in Chargers' long-term plans

Published: Jun 17, 2015 at 01:02 AM
Kevin Patra

We've tracked Eric Weddle's contract situation from its genesis this offseason, and this week the safety is trying to turn the page. But not without taking a final shot.

With the San Diego Chargersnot planning to discuss a new contract for the safety in 2015, Weddle has no real choice but to attend mandatory minicamp after skipping OTAs. He'll play out his deal and plans to move on. On Tuesday the Pro Bowl safety came out firing with a prepared statement:

"Contrary to what has recently been said by upper management, there has never been any financial numbers discussed and the Chargers have never put an offer on the table for us to consider," Weddle said as part of the statement, per U-T San Diego. "It is obvious to me I am not part of this organization's long-term plans. The NFL is a business, and I can accept that. I just wish the organization had been upfront with me from day one.

"That said, I have been working my tail off to prepare for the upcoming season, and I feel amazing. I am extremely excited about re-joining my teammates today and getting back to the practice field and working to bring a Super Bowl trophy to San Diego.

"From a contract standpoint, if we do not agree to a multi-year extension before training camp, I have instructed my agent to not speak to the Chargers again. I will give this team everything I have this year and head to free agency in 2016. This will be the one and only time I will discuss my contract, and I look forward to focusing on football."

Weddle's statement reads like a man somewhere between the stages of anger and acceptance with his situation.

"I'm past emotions," he said. "Early on, I was (emotional). But it can happen to anyone. Right now, it's my last year (with the Chargers). I'm going to make the most of it ... I'm really fine with it. It hurt early on, but it's a business. You never think it will happen to you, but it is. I have to make the most it, enjoy my teammates.

"I've said my side, they've obviously stated theirs. I'm here to have the best season ever for a safety and move on from there."

The two-time All-Pro brushed off any thoughts that he might hold back this season because it could be his final one in San Diego.

"I always play to be the best," Weddle said. "It's not like the situation I'm in will make me work any harder ... It's unfortunate, but you have to move on, have to be professional. That's what I plan on doing, giving my all for my teammates."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest NFL news including Dez Bryant's contract situation and the latest on Johnny Manziel. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

