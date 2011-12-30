Weaver looks back fondly on Coughlin era in Jacksonville

"If hindsight you could change, I'll be honest with you: I probably would have never changed Coughlin," said Weaver, who fired the coach after the 2002 season. "I would have tried to have Tom take a step back and just be the coach. I thought about it, but I didn't think Tom would do it. I thought Tom's pride would never allow him to take a step back and me take the general manager's position and all power and say, 'Go coach the football team.' He did that in New York, but I thought it would hurt his pride too much."