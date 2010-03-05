Weaver, Eagles agree to record three-year deal; Witherspoon cut

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract with All-Pro Leonard Weaver, making him the highest-paid fullback in NFL history.
Weaver's deal was announced Friday, the first day of the NFL's free-agency period. It's worth $11 million, including $6.5 million guaranteed, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
"I think we both got to the point where we came to equal terms," Weaver said on the Eagles' official Web site. "It was one of those things where I was adamant about being here and I was willing to do kind of whatever, in a sense, to be here. And things worked out perfectly.
"What happens now is people are going to expect more of you. I'm expecting more of myself this year and I'm preparing that same way."
Weaver had a career-high 323 yards rushing, 140 yards receiving and four touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles. He spent his first four years with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Eagles officially released star running back Brian Westbrook after announcing the move last week, leaving Weaver as the lone veteran in the backfield.
Philadelphia also released linebacker Will Witherspoon, who was acquired from the St. Louis Rams in a trade last October. He was scheduled to earn $5 million this season.
Witherspoon played in 12 games for the Eagles, recording 56 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.