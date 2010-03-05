Weaver, Eagles agree to record three-year deal; Witherspoon cut

Published: Mar 05, 2010 at 07:18 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract with All-Pro Leonard Weaver, making him the highest-paid fullback in NFL history.

Weaver's deal was announced Friday, the first day of the NFL's free-agency period. It's worth $11 million, including $6.5 million guaranteed, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

"I think we both got to the point where we came to equal terms," Weaver said on the Eagles' official Web site. "It was one of those things where I was adamant about being here and I was willing to do kind of whatever, in a sense, to be here. And things worked out perfectly.

"What happens now is people are going to expect more of you. I'm expecting more of myself this year and I'm preparing that same way."

Weaver had a career-high 323 yards rushing, 140 yards receiving and four touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles. He spent his first four years with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles officially released star running back Brian Westbrook after announcing the move last week, leaving Weaver as the lone veteran in the backfield.

Philadelphia also released linebacker Will Witherspoon, who was acquired from the St. Louis Rams in a trade last October. He was scheduled to earn $5 million this season.

Witherspoon played in 12 games for the Eagles, recording 56 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals on Christmas

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down what to watch for during Sunday's Christmas tripleheader: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams and Buccaneers-Cardinals.

news

NFL-NFLPA review of DeVante Parker's concussion finds no violations of protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its investigation surrounding Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during the club's Week 14 victory over the Cardinals, finding no violations of concussion protocol, the two parties said in a statement Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE