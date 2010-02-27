Wealth of talent for teams looking to find DE/LB help in Indy

Dunlap is easily one of the most talented players in the draft. His considerable athleticism could very well make it impossible for him not to be selected in the first round, although some personnel-evaluators have enough questions about him as a football player that he could end up being closer to a middle-round pick. Everyone can see the obvious: Someone who is tall, solidly built, quick, and strong. Yet scouts have expressed concern over his lack of consistency, too often seeing him follow an impressive play with two or three where he seemingly disappears. Dunlap needs to develop more pass-rushing moves to be successful in the NFL.