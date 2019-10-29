Weak spot in Eagles' defensive approach leaving unit vulnerable

Given that the Eagles have been trailing on 50.3 percent of their defensive snaps this season (the seventh-highest rate in the NFL), one could assume that their tendency to avoid light boxes (or play to stop the pass) is biased by game script, as they would roll out heavier boxes to stop offenses that are expected to run on them while the opponents try to protect their lead. When losing in 2019, the Eagles have employed light boxes on 27.2 percent of defensive snaps, the lowest rate in the NFL. However, while teams league-wide run slightly more often when leading, this is not the case against the Eagles. Rather, Eagles opponents pass (136 attempts) more often than they run (114 attempts) when leading, which seems to be the result of Philadelphia's intentional defensive philosophy to try to dissuade opponents from running, regardless of score.