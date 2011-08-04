Weak in review: How AFC teams improved 2010 problem areas

What was the biggest issue in 2010? The Browns shed a lot of talent during the Eric Mangini era, and the lack of playmakers on both sides of the ball made it tough for Cleveland to consistently compete.

How have they fixed it?

Mike Holmgren added a few key components in the draft with Phil Taylor, Jabaal Sheard and Greg Little, but the trio will need time to grow into their roles. With Colt McCoy and most of the other top players only in their second or third seasons, the Browns can't restore the rowdiness in the Dawg Pound overnight.