We meet again: Top spot in AFC East at stake for Jets, Pats

Published: Nov 11, 2011 at 08:31 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A Boston Red Sox cap hangs in Calvin Pace's locker, a curious accessory for a guy who seriously dislikes his team's next opponent: the New England Patriots.

Don't worry Jets fans, he's no traitor.

"When it comes to baseball, I like certain players, and with the Red Sox, I like Carl Crawford and Adrian Gonzalez," the New York linebacker said with a big smile Friday. "I'm not a Red Sox fan. So, for anybody who's reading or happens to see me out with the Red Sox hat on, I'm not a fan of the team. I'm a fan of certain players. So, I get a hat for the guys I like."

Just as he did for Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp. He also owns a Mets cap, and thinks they should re-sign shortstop Jose Reyes.

"I'm a bandwagon fan when it comes to certain sports," Pace said, laughing. "I'm not going to lie. I am."

Pace has a Yankees cap, too, and a fool-proof plan for the Bronx Bombers to win their 28th World Series title next year.

"The Yankees should sign Albert Pujols and put him at third base," Pace said. "People have been killing A-Rod, so you put Pujols at third, Alex Rodriguez at DH and then you have Mark Teixeira, Robinson Cano and Derek Jeter? Man. You know the Yankees would spend the money."

Which is why Red Sox president and CEO Larry Lucchino once called the Yankees "the Evil Empire," a label Pace used Friday to describe the Patriots. Not that New England has outspent its opponents. The Patriots are just not looked upon too favorably in these parts, mostly because of all the winning they've done.

This is one of the NFL's most intense rivalries and the next round will play out Sunday night when the Jets host the Patriots in a showdown for first place in the AFC East.

"It ought to be a great game," Jets coach Rex Ryan said. "It's almost like Ali-Frazier."

They've been so evenly matched through the years, the teams are tied 52-52-1 in their series heading into this game.

"I'm sure this will be a great atmosphere down there," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "I'm looking forward to it: big division game on the road, teams that know each other well. This will be a good football game. I think everybody's looking forward to it."

Ryan is a big boxing fan and has brought up classic bouts before big games such as this one.

"Those were great fights," Ryan said of the Ali-Frazier bouts. "I remember that growing up and things, so hopefully this can be that kind of game and hopefully we'll end up on top. Whether we're Ali or Frazier, I don't know."

Lately, the Jets and Patriots have fought to a draw, with each winning three of the last six meetings -- although one of New York's victories came in the playoffs last January.

"The only one that was horrible was that Monday night massacre where we got knocked out in the first round," said Ryan, referring to New England's 45-3 victory last season. "But usually you have two good teams going at it."

Not only that, but a pair of teams with lots of history. The Jets and Patriots are two of the original AFL franchises, but many of the current bad feelings started in 1997 when Bill Parcells left New England after a loss in the Super Bowl to become the Jets coach. Running back Curtis Martin followed Parcells a year later and became one of the best players in Jets history and a possible Hall of Famer.

Then, there was that bizarre day in 1999, when Belichick was all set to replace Parcells as Jets coach. Instead, he bailed after one day as the "H.C. of the N.Y.J." and became the coach of the Patriots.

"At that point in time, that situation, I did what I felt like I needed to do and I don't have any regrets about that," Belichick said Friday. "Certainly a lot of things could have been handled differently or whatever, but anyway, it doesn't matter now."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina is bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played last season with the Broncos, who released him for cap reasons. 
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

49ers sign former Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year deal

Following four seasons in Philadelphia and a forgettable Sunday night showing, Nate Sudfeld is moving on from the Eagles to the 49ers on a one-year contract announced by San Francisco on Wednesday. 
news

Washington, 49ers looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW