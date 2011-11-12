We meet again: Top spot in AFC East at stake for Jets, Pats

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A Boston Red Sox cap hangs in Calvin Pace's locker, a curious accessory for a guy who seriously dislikes his team's next opponent: the New England Patriots.
"When it comes to baseball, I like certain players, and with the Red Sox, I like Carl Crawford and Adrian Gonzalez," the New York linebacker said with a big smile Friday. "I'm not a Red Sox fan. So, for anybody who's reading or happens to see me out with the Red Sox hat on, I'm not a fan of the team. I'm a fan of certain players. So, I get a hat for the guys I like."
Just as he did for Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp. He also owns a Mets cap, and thinks they should re-sign shortstop Jose Reyes.
"I'm a bandwagon fan when it comes to certain sports," Pace said, laughing. "I'm not going to lie. I am."
Pace has a Yankees cap, too, and a fool-proof plan for the Bronx Bombers to win their 28th World Series title next year.
"The Yankees should sign Albert Pujols and put him at third base," Pace said. "People have been killing A-Rod, so you put Pujols at third, Alex Rodriguez at DH and then you have Mark Teixeira, Robinson Cano and Derek Jeter? Man. You know the Yankees would spend the money."
Which is why Red Sox president and CEO Larry Lucchino once called the Yankees "the Evil Empire," a label Pace used Friday to describe the Patriots. Not that New England has outspent its opponents. The Patriots are just not looked upon too favorably in these parts, mostly because of all the winning they've done.
This is one of the NFL's most intense rivalries and the next round will play out Sunday night when the Jets host the Patriots in a showdown for first place in the AFC East.
They've been so evenly matched through the years, the teams are tied 52-52-1 in their series heading into this game.
"I'm sure this will be a great atmosphere down there," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "I'm looking forward to it: big division game on the road, teams that know each other well. This will be a good football game. I think everybody's looking forward to it."
Ryan is a big boxing fan and has brought up classic bouts before big games such as this one.
"Those were great fights," Ryan said of the Ali-Frazier bouts. "I remember that growing up and things, so hopefully this can be that kind of game and hopefully we'll end up on top. Whether we're Ali or Frazier, I don't know."
"The only one that was horrible was that Monday night massacre where we got knocked out in the first round," said Ryan, referring to New England's 45-3 victory last season. "But usually you have two good teams going at it."
Not only that, but a pair of teams with lots of history. The Jets and Patriots are two of the original AFL franchises, but many of the current bad feelings started in 1997 when Bill Parcells left New England after a loss in the Super Bowl to become the Jets coach. Running back Curtis Martin followed Parcells a year later and became one of the best players in Jets history and a possible Hall of Famer.
"At that point in time, that situation, I did what I felt like I needed to do and I don't have any regrets about that," Belichick said Friday. "Certainly a lot of things could have been handled differently or whatever, but anyway, it doesn't matter now."
