Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62

Published: Mar 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62.

Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Friday on Mackie's passing:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic passing of a treasured member of our NFL family. Wayne Mackie unexpectedly passed last night while in Florida. He leaves behind his wife, Tonya, and three daughters.

"In the last two decades, Wayne solidified his standing as a highly-respected on-field game official, serving as a head linesman at Super Bowl 50 and officiating in two conference championship games during his NFL career. Wayne entered the NFL in 2007, and spent 10 years establishing himself as one of the League's top officials at his position. Though his on-field officiating career ended in 2016, Wayne joined the NFL's officiating department in 2017 and has continued to impart his expertise on the next generation of NFL officials through training and development.

"Wayne was passionate about the NFL and spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life.

"The NFL has experienced an enormous loss – and we are deeply saddened. Our hearts are with Wayne's family and loved ones during this tragic time."

Mackie officiated eight playoff games during his 10 seasons on the field, including two conference title games, and was the head linesman for Super Bowl 50, which saw the Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers.

After concluding his days as a linesman, Mackie became the NFL's vice president of officiating evaluation and development, serving in that role from 2017 until his death.

