Wayne Hunter is Jets' problem, not Tim Tebow or Mark Sanchez

The Jets acquired Jeff Otah to compete with Hunter. Otah failed his physical. Austin Howard started for Hunter in Week 1 of the preseason when Hunter was hurt. If Austin Howard is the answer, I'd like to know the question. Santonio Holmes has barely practiced and has yet to play. That's a problem. The last time we saw the pair on a field, Holmes was literally kicked off of it during a meltdown in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets' receiver core is paper thin. The Jets did the right thing by changing the bulk of the offensive staff, but they should've also jettisoned quarterback coach Matt Cavanaugh. They openly flirted with Todd Haley and David Lee. They needed to bring someone else in.