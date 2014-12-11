'Way Too Early' fantasy football busts for 2015

Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns: Part of the reason why Gordon is on my busts list for 2015 has to do with the quarterback situation in Cleveland -- we just don't know yet how this whole Johnny Manziel thing is going to play out in the long term. The other part has to do with Gordon's history of getting into trouble off the field. I'm not saying that he isn't talented or that he can't have another top-five fantasy wideout season. But keep in mind that Gordon's breakout 2013 campaign had a lot to do with the fact that Norv Turner was running the offense in Cleveland. Turner isn't there anymore. Plus, Gordon has admitted that he's not completely up to speed on the Browns' playbook after missing 12 games this year. There have also been reports of Gordon being out of shape in his three games back (so far), which is somewhat inexcusable seeing as he was allowed to work out at the team's facility during his suspension. For me it's more a matter of Gordon's attitude and if his actions early in his career are any indicator, fantasy managers should tread lightly when it comes to using a top pick on Gordon in 2015..