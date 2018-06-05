Around the NFL

Watson, Watt not expected to start camp on PUP list

Published: Jun 05, 2018 at 05:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Things are looking up for the Texans.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Houston's two biggest assets -- promising quarterback Deshaun Watson and star defender J.J. Watt -- are rapidly on the mend from last year's injuries. According to a source, neither player is expected to open next month's training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Watson's marvelous rookie campaign was cut short when he tore his ACL in November. Watt's season ended after just five games when he suffered a gruesome tibial plateau fracture that required intense surgery.

Those setbacks sideswiped Houston's season, but Watson's rookie handiwork gives the team genuine hope on offense at the most important position in sports.

As for the 29-year-old Watt, this autumn serves as a pivotal career turning point for one the game's fiercest defenders -- but one who has played in just eight games since 2015.

If both players can stay healthy, the Texans have a shot in the AFC South.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals award game ball to city of Cincinnati after snapping 31-year postseason-victory drought

The Cincinnati Bengals, owners of the NFL's longest active postseason-victory drought entering Super Wild Card Weekend, are finally on the right side of history after their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

NFL on Bengals' controversial TD vs. Raiders: Referees determined whistle came after catch

NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson explained the controversial errant whistle that occurred on the Bengals' second TD of their 26-19 wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought with a dramatic 26-19 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL declines to comment on apparent errant whistle during controversial Bengals TD vs. Raiders

The NFL declined to comment on what appeared to be an errant whistle blown during a first-half Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in Saturday's wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals.
news

Texans interview former Steelers WR Hines Ward for head coaching job

The Houston Texans announced Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi have interviewed for their head coaching position. 
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not activated from IR, unavailable vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers will begin their playoff push without another one of their primary weapons. RB ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ was not activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, making him unavailable for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives: Raiders-Bengals, Patriots-Bills

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff games between the Raiders and Bengals and the Patriots and Bills.
news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Decision on J.J. Watt playing vs. Rams to 'come down to the wire'

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) has a chance to make his return just in time for Super Wild Card Weekend, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that decision will be last minute.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Saturday.
news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW