Watkins 'frustrated' by reduced role in Rams' offense

Published: Oct 12, 2017 at 01:41 AM
Sammy Watkins expected to be the main course after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, he's mostly been a side dish.

The Rams' receiver has just one catch for 17 yards over the past two weeks. Sunday against Seattle he put up a goose egg on four incomplete targets. The two disappearing acts came after Watkins blasted off in Week 3 for 106 yards on six receptions.

Since then, he hasn't found the range with Jared Goff. Watkins admitted to being frustrated with his production but isn't squawking about receiving a bigger role.

"As a player, of course you're going to be frustrated," Watkins said, via the L.A. Daily News. "I don't know a player, a wide receiver, that's not frustrated throughout the game if you're not getting the ball. Each week, it could change. They had certain coverage that kind of took me out of the game, and that's part of the game."

Combining receptions and carriers, Watkins currently ranks as the Rams fifth-leading wide receiver in touches per game with 2.8. According to Next Gen Stats, that rate is behind Tavon Austin, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Pharoh Cooper (and ahead of only Josh Reynolds).

Watkins' lack of production is partly a product of Goff spreading the ball around, utilizing the entire field. The second-year quarterback has done a good job of getting through his progressions and not forcing the ball into tight windows thus far.

"Definitely want to try to get him more involved," Goff said of Watkins, "but by no means are we, or am I, going to change the approach, play in and play out. I'll go through the reads and hopefully he gets more touches."

Watkins role in drawing coverage shouldn't go unnoticed in the Rams operation. Defenses still must respect speedy receiver and roll coverage that way at times, which opens up the middle for tight end Tyler Higbee, the underneath for Todd Gurley, and Kupp on intermediate routes.

Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars brings Watkins up against the stingiest corner duo in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. The Jags' corner combo has allowed a 41.9 passer rating when targeted, with one touchdown and four interceptions.

"Those guys are great players, but leave no doubt, we've got a great room," Watkins said. "We're going to compete. We're going to be open. We're going to make plays. For me, it's just to continue to show Jared that I can gain his confidence, to keep getting open and show [coach Sean] McVay that I'm open. Hopefully everything will start working out."

