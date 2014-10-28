Watkins, Carr, Mack top 'Midseason All-Rookie Team'

Secondary: The Bears have won three games; Fuller directly impacted two of them. He struggled against the Packers and Patriots, but the heir apparent to Charles Tillman also became the first player in 20 years to notch three picks and two forced fumbles in his first three NFL tilts. ... Currently battling a shoulder injury, Verrett thrived early as a subpackage defender and ranks as the draft's most complete corner. ... The Packers gave Clinton-Dix more to do each week before his first start in Week 7 against the Panthers. ... I'm not naming a second safety after Rex Ryan said of Calvin Pryor: "He hasn't had the impact, necessarily, that I think all of us had expected."