Watkins: Andy Reid helping me become complete WR

Published: Jun 27, 2018 at 02:29 AM
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins' acclimation process has gone well since joining the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $48 million free-agent deal in March.

Despite being on a new team, Watkins turned heads during organized team activities and he embraces the opportunity to absorb coach Andy Reid's offensive scheme.

"This offense is the broadest offense I've ever been in," Watkins told reporters on the last day of OTAs, via the Chiefs' official website. "It's definitely a mental challenge, but I think that's what kind of gets me up every day to study the plays and come out here encouraged because anybody can get the ball and I've got to learn all the positions.

"I just can't learn one position. I have to be focused and tuned in, in meetings. You have to do that off-the-field work and stay in your [play] book."

Watkins raises a good point when it comes to Reid's version of the West Coast offense.

Reid's offense typically spreads the ball around, which has contributed to just five wide receivers producing a 1,000-yard receiving effort in a single season between two teams since Reid became a head coach in 1999: Tyreek Hill (2017), Jeremy Maclin (2015), Terrell Owens (2004), Kevin Curtis (2007) and DeSean Jackson, who did it twice (2009-10).

Hill wasn't alone in 2017, as tight end Travis Kelce also topped the mark with 1,038 yards receiving.

With the 6-foot-1, 211-pound Watkins, who possesses 4.43 speed in the 40-yard dash, the Chiefs add another downfield threat and he produced 1,047 yards receiving while with the Buffalo Bills in 2015.

Watkins' production has slipped the past two seasons, but he spent the offseason workout program learning new responsibilities while under Reid's close eye.

"He's helped me in this short amount of time with just being a compete receiver, not just being a, 'Oh, he just runs go-routes,'" Watkins told reporters. "I've got to learn the whole route tree. My standard that he wants, he's called me out in meetings, which that's what you need as a player, and I take full advantage of all those things."

While the offseason workouts are accomplished without pads and no-contact practices, the early returns on Watkins are positive.

"We were moving him everywhere," Reid told reporters on the final day of minicamp two weeks ago, via the team's official website. "He hasn't had to do that in his career; we had him all over the place. I thought he handled it very well."

Should Watkins continue his progression throughout training camp, the Chiefs' offense will give opposing defense plenty to think about in 2018.

Watkins, Hill, Kelce and second-year running back Kareem Hunt are a more than capable set of weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

