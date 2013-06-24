Waters near Aaron Hernandez's home searched by police

Massachusetts State Police set up a tent near New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's North Attleboro home Monday morning, as they searched nearby waters for evidence connected to the Odin Lloyd homicide investigation, NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg reported. At least six officers were present, with some dressed in full scuba gear and carrying metal detectors.
Two days earlier, around 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, State Police arrived at Hernandez's home and began searching inside and around the property.
Nearly four hours later, law enforcement officials exited Hernandez's home carrying what appeared to be multiple evidence bags, which the officials loaded into an unmarked vehicle that then left. The remaining authorities at the home departed shortly thereafter.
A local police officer who was on site told Hollenberg that "this is way beyond what we're used to."
Michael Fee, one of Hernandez's legal representatives, arrived at the residence at 3:37 p.m. ET, nearly two hours after the police. He left with a woman in a silver SUV just after 6 p.m.
Hollenberg spoke with the Bristol County District Attorney's Office on Saturday and was told the investigation is still active and ongoing.
When state authorities first arrived at the site, several law enforcement officials were seen entering the home wearing gloves. Two search dogs also entered the house. One plainclothes police officer holding paperwork was seen on site, and one police dog was seen searching behind Hernandez's home.
Lloyd's body was found at about 5:30 p.m. on June 17. An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide, according to authorities. Lloyd's family told The Associated Press that Lloyd, a semi-pro football player in the Boston area, had connections to Hernandez. However, the family would not elaborate.