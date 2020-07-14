Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 12:00 PM

Washington WR Kelvin Harmon tears ACL while training for camp

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon is on the mend.

Sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Harmon suffered a torn ACL while preparing for training camp. The second-year WR will now have to wait until 2021 to follow-up on a solid rookie season.

Harmon revealed Tuesday morning that he had surgery last week.

Washington saw good production from its sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Harmon caught 30 passes for 365 yards, averaging 12.2 yards per reception. The rookie also managed to become reliable enough to start in eight games while appearing in all 16 for Washington.

Harmon, 23, is part of a young, talented WR corps in Washington that features Terry McLaurin. Trey Quinn, Steven Sims Jr., Cam Sims and 2020 fourth-round selection Antonio Gandy-Golden are expected to compete for Harmon's starting spot.

