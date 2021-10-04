Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion placed on leave amid criminal investigation

Published: Oct 04, 2021
Associated Press

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club.

Vermillion is in his second season with coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers. NBC Sports Washington reported federal authorities raided the team's practice facility last week in connection to the investigation and that Vermillion did not travel with the team this past weekend for its game at Atlanta.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation is about. Rivera deferred to the team's statement on the matter during his Monday news conference.

Washington hired Vermillion shortly after Rivera in January 2020, with owner Dan Snyder calling him a perfect fit and "one of the most respected and seasoned head athletic trainers in the NFL." Rivera said at the time he has "seen firsthand the positive impact Ryan has on a team."

Before his time in Carolina, Vermillion spent one season as Washington's director of rehabilitation. Before that, he spent nine seasons on Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's staff with the Miami Dolphins: four as head trainer and five as rehabilitation director.

Vermillion graduated from the University of Miami in 1987.

