Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

Published: Aug 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM
On his 88th birthday, Sonny Jurgensen received news that will forever immortalize his playing career in Washington.

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire the Hall of Fame quarterback's No. 9 during the 2022 season. The ceremony will take place prior to the kickoff of a Week 18 home game versus the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field.

"No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the number 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny's incredible accomplishments on and off the field," said co-CEO and co-owner Tanya Snyder, via the team website. "Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise. People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories. He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players. We look forward to honoring his legacy with his friends and family later this season. He will forever be a part of the Burgundy & Gold."

Jurgensen becomes the fourth player to have his number retired in Washington, joining Sean Taylor (No. 21), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49). Standing second in the franchise's all-time record books in completions (1,831), passing yards (22,585) and passing touchdowns (179), Jurgensen represented Washington upon his induction into the Hall of Fame in 1983 and is one of 50 Ring of Fame members in the organization's 90-year history.

"I am very humbled by this recognition, it is an honor of a lifetime to have my jersey retired with a franchise I spent 55 years of my life with," Jurgensen said. "Thank you to Dan and Tanya for this honor and for supporting me and my family during our time in Washington. From hanging up my cleats to hanging up my clipboard and headset a few decades later, my time spent in Washington meant the world to me. Additionally, I want to thank my coaches and teammates including Coach Lombardi, Leonard Hauss, Billy Kilmer, Bobby Mitchell, Jerry Smith and Charley Taylor, and my special radio and tv partners Sam Huff, Frank Herzog and others. Thank you to the fan base for cheering on the Burgundy & Gold every single Sunday, without you we wouldn't have the ability to play or talk about this special game for a living. Lastly, a special thank you to my wife Margo for always being by my side and for the unconditional support."

Regarded as one of the purest passers of his era, Jurgensen arrived in Washington in 1964 having already garnered success with the Philadelphia Eagles (also a member of the Eagles' Hall of Fame). The five-time Pro Bowler led the league in passing yards five times during his 18-season career and his 255 touchdown passes rank 21st all-time in NFL history. Jurgensen is one of three QBs named to the 1960s All-Decade team, accompanying Baltimore's Johnny Unitas and Green Bay's Bart Starr.

Jurgensen furthered his esteem within the franchise after his playing career by spending 38 consecutive years in Washington's radio booth calling games and voiced all three Super Bowl titles they won in 1983, 1988 and 1992.

