Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president

The Washington Football Team made a historic hire, naming Jason Wright as the team's president. He is the first Black team president in NFL history.

A former NFL running back, Wright, 38, becomes the youngest team president in the league and is the fourth former player to serve in the position. His duties running Washington's business affairs include the operations, finance, sales and marketing departments.

"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football."

Wright spent seven seasons as an NFL running back with San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Arizona -- he was the Cardinals captain and labor rep during the 2011 lockout. After retiring, he earned his MBA from The University of Chicago. He worked at McKinsey & Company, a global strategy and management consulting firm in D.C., where he was named partner in the Operations Practice.