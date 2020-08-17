Around the NFL

Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president

Published: Aug 17, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Football Team made a historic hire, naming Jason Wright as the team's president. He is the first Black team president in NFL history.

A former NFL running back, Wright, 38, becomes the youngest team president in the league and is the fourth former player to serve in the position. His duties running Washington's business affairs include the operations, finance, sales and marketing departments.

"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football."

Wright spent seven seasons as an NFL running back with San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Arizona -- he was the Cardinals captain and labor rep during the 2011 lockout. After retiring, he earned his MBA from The University of Chicago. He worked at McKinsey & Company, a global strategy and management consulting firm in D.C., where he was named partner in the Operations Practice.

"From football to business school to McKinsey, I have always enjoyed building exciting new things and taking on the hard, seemingly intractable challenges that others may not want to tackle. I especially love doing this with organizations who have deep history and values that set a firm foundation. This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me," Wright said in a statement. "The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization -- from football to operations to branding to culture -- and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL. As a DMV local and fan, I've been watching this team with interest long before I knew I could become part of it. I believe in Dan Snyder's vision for this organization, and I am looking forward to partnering with Coach Rivera, who is a champion for the players and one of the great minds in football. Together, we will define the future of the Washington Football Team."

Wright will handle the business aspects of the Washington Football Team while Ron Rivera will maintain control over all on-field football decisions. Both report directly to Snyder.

"I remember Jason as a player, and it is no surprise to me that he went on to achieve the caliber of success that Jason has in his time in the business world," Rivera said. "From my conversations with his former teammates and coaches plus my own with Jason, I have come to see that we share many of the same core values and beliefs. Because he knows the NFL firsthand and how fast it moves, I am excited to have him on board to head up the front office and operations, so that I can focus on what's most important to the fans in our community -- winning football games."

Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman Harry Carson and executive director Rod Graves issued a statement Monday applauding the hire.

"The Fritz Pollard Alliance commends the Washington Football Team for their selection of Jason Wright as President. It is an historic event as Wright becomes the first Black team president in NFL history. The selection is the result of an inclusive process that recognizes the talents that people of color can offer. We hope that it signifies a true change for the manner in which leadership is chosen in the NFL."

Wright arrives in Washington at a time of change for the football club. The team moved on from its long-time name this year. It's also dealt with the fallout from a Washington Post report last month detailing a culture of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Wright's hire helps take business operations off Rivera's plate so that he can focus on football. Washington hopes the tandem can lead to a streamlined operation that will get the team back to being one of the premier clubs in the NFL.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (17) runs a route during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

49ers WR Jalen Hurd feared to have suffered torn ACL

San Francisco might be without wide receiver Jalen Hurd for the entire 2020 season. Hurd is undergoing an MRI for what is believed to be a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Gerald McCoy feared to have suffered torn ACL in Cowboys practice

Gerald McCoy went down with a leg injury during practice Monday and the Dallas Cowboys are bracing for the worst. McCoy is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.
Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week
news

Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week

Is Dez Bryant on the verge of an NFL comeback? The former Cowboys wide receiver is scheduled to work out for the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Trae Waynes (26) lines up during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Bengals CB Trae Waynes undergoes surgery, will miss sizable portion of 2020 season 

Cornerback Trae Waynes, whom Cincinnati signed for big money in March, underwent surgery for a torn pec and will miss a sizable portion of the 2020 season.
Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter

The Jags announced Monday that the team signed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan visited Jacksonville last week and was expected to sign, but it wasn't until Rodney Gunter's retirement that a pact got inked.

Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'
news

Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'

Since signing with the 49ers two years ago, Jerick McKinnon has yet to play a snap due to knee issues. Now healthy, the running back says that he has something to prove. 
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rodney Gunter (95) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 06, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won 26-23. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Jaguars DL Rodney Gunter announces retirement because of heart condition

Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter is retiring from football. The 28-year-old veteran made the announcement Sunday after revealing he has a serious heart condition. 
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills passes physical, activated from NFI list

The Texans got one of their primary playmakers back. Kenny Stills was activated from the non-football injury list Sunday after passing his physical, the team announced. He returns to a receiving corps in flux after the offseason trade of All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (25) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Broncos RB Gordon 'struggling a little bit' with Denver altitude

Newly acquired Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is still getting used to the Denver altitude in the early weeks of training camp. The ex-Charger admitted his struggles as he readies himself for a competition with Phillip Lindsay.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Vikings OC Kubiak: First-round pick Justin Jefferson 'exactly what we drafted'

The Vikings are hoping rookie Justin Jefferson can fill the big shoes of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver and OC Gary Kubiak likes what he sees so far.
Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan
news

Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL