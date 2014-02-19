Washington state study shows coaches retain concussion training

Published: Feb 19, 2014 at 03:55 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

According to a paper published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, the study showed that coaches are retaining concussion training. The authors surveyed 270 public high school football, girls' soccer, and boys' soccer coaches from 2012-13 about the amount of required concussion education and their knowledge of concussions.

  • The Associated Press reported that the NFL has reminded teams to not cross the line in questioning prospects during the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins this week. Some rookies last year accused some teams of inappropriate questions, such as their sexual preference.
  • NFL.com reported that centralized replay is not expected to be approved for next season by the Competition Committee.
  • WTVT-TV in Tampa looked at athletes at Sarasota's Booker High School, who are testing a concussion app that brings baseline testing to the sideline.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

