Washington Redskins training camp preview

Published: Jul 07, 2009 at 07:15 AM
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
Titans releasing Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, saving over $10M in salary-cap space
Rodger Saffold is available for hire. The Titans are releasing the Pro Bowl guard, Mike Giardi reports. The move saves Tennessee over $10 million in cap space, effectively getting the team under the cap by less than $4 million.
