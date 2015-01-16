Around the NFL

Washington Redskins to interview Vic Fangio for DC job

Jan 16, 2015
Kevin Patra

Earlier this week the Washington Redskins were set to hire San Diego Chargers linebackers coach Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator.

Not so fast. We have a twist in the development.

That curveball came when San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio became available after the Niners promoted defensive line coach Jim Tomsula to the top job.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Redskinswill interview Fangio this weekend, according to a source informed of the team's plans.

Fangio is a well-respected coordinator who guided a monster 49ers defense that ranked in the top five in the NFL in each year under his tutelage.

The Redskins have several pieces up front, including wrecking ball Ryan Kerrigan, to go along with young players like Bashaud Breeland on the back end, which would mesh well with Fangio's style.

As Rapoport pointed out, Fangio's biggest supporter is new general manager Scot McCloughan. The two worked together in San Francisco. With no ties to Redskins coach Jay Gruden, however, the choice of Fangio would be a departure for the organization.

