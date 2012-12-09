Washington Redskins' surge spells trouble for Bears

We could wind up looking back at Washington Redskins backup quarterback Kirk Cousins' two completions and two-point conversion against the Baltimore Ravens as the turning point in the NFC playoff race. The Redskins had only six points in their previous eight offensive drives, but the Cousins/Griffin combo platter put up eight points when it mattered most to force overtime. Cousins kept the Redskins alive, and now RG3 has three more weeks to finish the job.