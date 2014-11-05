Washington Redskins' Roy Hulu cuts hair to help cancer patients

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- CSN Washington reported that Washington Redskins running back Roy Hulu had his signature locks cut off and donated them to cancer patients.
- NFL.com reported that Bengals defensive lineman Devon Still's daughter, stomach cancer survivor Leah Still, will be part of a ceremony during Cincinnati's game Thursday against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals will donate $1.25 million to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to help fight pediatric cancer.
- The Daily Mail in London reported that Jacksonville JaguarsMarcedes Lewis and Sen'Derrick Marks showed their support for the Poppy Appeal by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph, a war memorial in London.
- The Philadelphia Daily News profiledPhiladelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos, who has gotten involved in the area's campaign against hunger.
- The New Orleans Times-Picayune featured the New Orleans Saints, who played video games with soldiers as part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign.
- The Toronto Globe and Mail reported that former Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman John Forzani has donated his brain after his death for research to the Canadian Sports Concussion Project.
- Science Codex featured University of Oregon researchers who have created "The Concussion Playbook" to help students understand how to deal with head injuries.
- Geekwire reported that Seattle startup i1 Biometrics has teamed with the LSU football team to test several players with its Vector mouthguards that can measure the linear and rotational accelerations of head impacts during practice and games.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor