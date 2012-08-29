Washington Redskins rout Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind new kicker

Notes: Undrafted rookie Sean Baker had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for Tampa Bay. ... Redskins QB Jonathan Crompton, re-signed earlier in the day after being cut Monday, finished the game. ... Washington RB Tristan Davis left with a right knee injury. ... Schiano took the backup theme to the extreme by using his reserve long snapper, a decision that became apparent when Zack Pianalto sent a bouncer to the punter at the end of Tampa Bay's first offensive series. Pianalto had two other low snaps, showing he's no threat to unseat regular snapper Andrew Economos. ... Replacement referee Jim Core contributed to the backup theme by checking a replay, announcing the call was upheld, then telling the crowd: "We'll look at it one more time."